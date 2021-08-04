Report: John Collins Return to Atlanta on 5-Year, $125 Million Deal

Contract talks may have taken a little longer than expected, but John Collins is heading back to Atlanta.

The 23-year-old forward has reportedly signed a five-year, $125 million contract with the Atlanta Hawks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Collins was one of the last highly coveted players still available on the market and there had been a sense that contract talks between him and Atlanta hadn't been going well. Whatever the problem was appears to have been sorted out with Collins inking a deal that will pay him $25 million per season for the next five years.

The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 17.6 points and 7.4 rebounds last season and became an integral young piece on a surprisingly talented Hawks team that advanced all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals last year.

Now, with the exception of Kawhi Leonard who is expected to re-sign with the Clippers, most of the valuable free agents both restricted and unrestricted have signed.

Further Reading

Raptors waive DeAndre' Bembry, Paul Watson Jr., and Rodney Hood

The secret of Kyle Lowry's success was always his instincts and will to win

Mayor Tory says he's 'confident' Kyle Lowry will have a statue in Toronto one day