Kevin Durant Agrees to Return to Nets for Next Season

Kevin Durant is staying with the Brooklyn Nets.

The 33-year-old superstar has agreed to return to Brooklyn and "move forward" with the organization, the Nets announced via a press release Tuesday morning.

"Steve Nash and I, together with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday. We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn," the press release from general manager Sean Marks read.

Durant, who had demanded a trade earlier this summer, had reportedly told the Nets they'd have to fire Nash and Marks in order to keep him with the organization, per The Athletic. However, the meeting Monday has eased whatever tensions existed and Durant appears set to return to Brooklyn for next season.

The Toronto Raptors had been one of the multiple suitors expected to be in the hunt for Durant. At one point they had the second best odds to land the two-time Finals MVP. The Nets, however, were demanding Scottie Barnes in return for Durant and the Raptors were not willing to part with the reigning Rookie of the Year.

With Durant off the table, Toronto will likely finalize a deal with Christian Koloko who the organization had yet to come to terms with in order to maintain flexibility in case Durant was acquired.

