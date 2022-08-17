Toronto Raptors basketball is right around the corner.

The NBA released the 2022-23 schedule Wednesday afternoon that'll have the Raptors opening their season on October 19 at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET. It's the 11th straight season Toronto has started the year with a home game dating back to 2011-12.

Toronto is scheduled to welcome Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat to town on November 16 and subsequently on March 28 in a game that will be televised on TNT. It'll be one of the Raptors' two TNT games including a January 17 tilt against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Raptors will also play twice on ESPN, first on January 4 when Serge Ibaka and the Milwaukee Bucks cross the border and later on March 8 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Toronto Raptors schedule for October and November

Toronto will host DeMar DeRozan, Goran Dragic, and the Chicago Bulls on November 6 and February 28.

The longest home stand of the season is six games from Jan. 4-14 (11 days). The longest road swing is seven games which is scheduled for Jan. 25 – Feb. 5 (12 days).

The Raptors will have 12 back-to-back games this season, of those series, six are road games followed by a road game.

For the 2022-23 season, Monday-Friday home games will start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday contests at Scotiabank Arena will tip at 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., or 8 p.m., with Sunday games beginning at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m. or 6 p.m.

The Raptors’ busiest month is January with 16 games. The busiest home month is December with nine games, while the busiest road months are November and January with the Raptors playing eight games away from Toronto.

Norman Powell's return to Toronto will take place on December 27 when Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers make their East Coast road trip.

Playoff rematches against the Philadelphia 76ers are scheduled for October 26, October 28, December 19, and March 31.

