These Stats Say Raptors Have One of the NBA's Most Favorable Schedules

The NBA actually did the Toronto Raptors some favors this season, putting together one of the lightest schedules in the league for 2022-23.

Matchups aside, the Raptors have 21 rest-advantage games this season, the sixth most in the league. That means Toronto will be playing with fresh legs far more often than their opponents this season.

The Toronto Raptors have the sixth most rest-advantage games in the NBA this season Ed Kupfer

Conversely, the Raptors are also tied for the fifth fewest rest-disadvantage games this season, meaning they'll rarely be more tired than their opponents.

The Toronto Raptors have the fifth fewest rest-disadvantage games in the NBA this season EdKupfer

Toronto is tied for the least back-to-back games in the league this season with 12



The Toronto Raptors have the least back-to-back games scheduled for this season. EdKupfer

Finally, the Raptors rank second last in the league in distance traveled, trailing only the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Toronto Raptors rank second in the league in distance traveled this season EdKupfer

Strength of schedule is always a little tricky to calculate without knowing how teams will look during the year, but Toronto's schedule is considered the 9th easiest, or slightly better than league average, per Positive Residual.

For now, Toronto's win total remains at 45.5 at most sportsbooks, suggesting the team will take a slight step back from last season. However, a relatively easy schedule coupled with development from the Raptors' young core should have Toronto poised to once again eclipse Vegas' projections.

