Doc Rivers & Joel Embiid Hilariously Rip Danny Green About his Shocking One-Handed Dunk

Danny Green knew he had to flush it with authority.

As he ran down the left wing in transition, he couldn't help but flashback to the last time he had a breakaway opportunity against the Toronto Raptors and his layup attempt turned into a blocked shot and an opportunity for Toronto at the other end.

"They have a lot of lengths, they block a lot of shots. So when you go to the rim against them you need to make sure you get to the rim," he said.

This time, he wouldn't leave it up to a shot contest. Instead, he went up and threw down a one-handed slam. For the 34-year-old guard, it was a dunk nobody saw coming.

"If Danny dunked he's 100%," said 60-year-old Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers joked post-game. "That's the equivalent of me dunking right now. So that was great."

Green will occasionally dunk during practices and players will get on him, yelling "game shots, like that's not a game shot," Rivers added.

In his post-game media availability alongside Green, Joel Embiid joked he's expecting the NBA offices to contact Green about potential steroid use.

The dunk capped off an impactful night from Green who nailed a pair of three-pointers early in the second quarter, allowing the 76ers to win their minutes when Embiid rested and eventually cruise to victory Monday night.

