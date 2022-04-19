Raptors Continue to Exude Confidence Despite Daunting Hole: 'We've Been Here Before'

The Toronto Raptors have been here before.

In the history of the NBA, 435 teams have fallen behind 0-2 in a series and only 31 (7.1%) have come back to win it. In the first round, those odds are even worse. But this isn't new to Toronto who joined that select group of teams back in 2019 when the Raptors bounced back from two straight losses to open the Eastern Conference Finals to win four straight games en route to an NBA championship.

So, where do you go from here down 0-2 to the Philadelphia 76ers?

In the words of Kawhi Leonard, "I'm going to Toronto. Game 3."

Let's be honest, things aren't looking good for the Raptors. This isn't a team that's just an adjustment away from being right back in this series and the talent advantage certainly tilts in Philly's favor. But Toronto has shown no signs of just giving up.

"We're good. I mean, we've been here before, some of us, obviously," said Fred VanVleet who came alive in the second half of that 2019 series against the Milwaukee Bucks to tilt the odds in Toronto's favor. "Never happy after a loss. It's not a rah rah mood, it's not loose, but there's no sour moods. Nobody is sad or defeated."

"There’s always optimism," OG Anunoby added. "We’ve seen it happen, we know it’s possible and we still have faith in our team.

"I think it’ll be good for us, just playing in front of the home crowd, they’ve been playing at home. Come out with energy, we have a great home-court advantage so use that to our advantage."

The first order of business is going to be to get healthy. Scottie Barnes sounded optimistic about a potential return in the series, though the injury looked like a series-ender when it happened. Gary Trent Jr. put on a gutsy performance in Game 2 as he tried to fight through illness, but really had nothing to give. As Raptors coach Nick Nurse said post-game, he shouldn't have played. The same was largely true for Thad Young who has been battling a left thumb sprain and didn't do much in Game 2 either.

If the Raptors can get healthy and at least get Trent and Young right for Game 3, there's a chance for Toronto to get right back in this series and take a game off the 76ers. But the odds are no secret. If you fall behind 0-3, it's over.

