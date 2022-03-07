Raptors Get 1st Look at Point Scottie & Other Takeaways from Toronto's Loss to the Cavaliers

The sixth seed in the Eastern Conference is quickly slipping away.

Whatever chances the Toronto Raptors had of avoiding the play-in tournament took a serious hit Sunday night following a 104-96 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

1. Point Scottie Opens to Mixed Reviews

All that film study of Magic Johnson is certainly paying off for Scottie Barnes who made his first career start as Toronto's "point guard" Sunday night. Just like Johnson in Game 6 of the 1980 Finals, Barnes took the opening tipoff for the Raptors, before settling into the point guard spot.

It went OK.

Barnes certainly has no problem running the point in transition. He's a magician with the ball in the full court, sending fastballs zipping across the court to find teammates streaking to the rim. He whizzed a pass between three defenders to find Chris Boucher for a transition bucket in transition.

He does, however, still have a ways to go in the half-court. Toronto's lack of spacing certainly didn't help things, but the 6-foot-7 rookie didn't find much success getting the Raptors into sets and creating advantages of his own. He deferred to Pascal Siakam in the half-court for most of the night, before calling his own number late in the fourth quarter, driving into the paint and nailing back-to-back floaters as Toronto tried to rally late. It was one of the few decisive moments in the half-court from Barnes who finished the night with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.

2. Six Seed Becoming Out of Reach

With the loss, Toronto moved three games back of Cleveland for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with 20 games to go in the season. It's not impossible for the Raptors to sneak into the playoffs with the sixth seed, but it's going to be tough, especially with a tougher remaining schedule than the Cavaliers.

The most likely scenario now involves a play-in date with the Brooklyn Nets either in New York or Toronto. If the Raptors win, they'll be the seventh seed in the East. If they lose, they'll play a do-or-die game against either the Atlanta Hawks or Charlotte Hornets for the eighth seed.

3. Trent Jr's Funk Continues

The offense is getting really tough to watch.

We've covered it a ton lately, but Gary Trent Jr.'s shooting funk is really bogging things down. It's one thing to have injured shooters, but Trent's inability to get things going since the All-Star break has left the Raptors without any reliable three-point shooters. He was 2-for-8 from behind the arc and at one point it got so bleak Toronto turned to the recently-signed Armoni Brooks to fill in and provide some floor spacing in the fourth quarter.

There's optimism VanVleet won't be too far away. The team is hoping to have him back on Wednesday, but every game he's forced to miss is proving costly. Look no further than a 6-for-24 three-point shooting night Sunday.

Up Next: San Antonio Spurs

The Raptors will have two days off before they head south to San Antonio where they hope to have Fred VanVleet back in the lineup for a Wednesday night 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff against the Spurs.