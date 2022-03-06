Nick Nurse on Point Scottie Barnes & Timelines for Fred VanVleet & Malachi Flynn

Things are about to get pretty interesting for the Toronto Raptors.

With Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn sidelined Sunday night, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he'd planning to let rookie forward Scottie Barnes run point against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 6-foot-7 forward has played some point forward at times this season, but this will be his first game as Toronto's lead guard.

"Well, I think we're gonna find out a lot tonight of where he's at (as a point guard)," Nurse said pre-game. "I hope he can push and transition and get some early baskets for people. I hope he can push and transition, get some early opportunities for himself, that's first and foremost. And when that stuff's not there, can he get us organized enough to get off the ball and get it moving? And then when it's a slow-paced tempo type of situation, can we get some sets called and executed and run? That's probably where it starts."

Barnes' Instagram profile has him listed as a point guard, though he's never been truly tasked with running the point for extended stretches this season.

Nurse said he expects Dalano Banton to see an increased role as a backup guard and is hoping Pascal Siakam can continue to carry some of the offensive load as a point forward.

Fred VanVleet should be back "shortly," Nurse said. The team is hoping to get him back when the Raptors head south to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

As for Flynn, there remains no timetable for his return. The team has officially said he's out "indefinitely," though Nurse said he's already getting better.

"I think he'll bounce back quickly," Nurse said.

