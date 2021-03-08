Report: Raptors & Multiple Teams Interested in 905's Alize Johnson

When the Toronto Raptors' G League affiliate, Raptors 905, started their season last month head coach Patrick Mutombo was adamant the best way to develop his players was through winning.

"I believe the best development is done as you win," he said. "I told our team, listen, people are attracted to winners. If you win, you get people's attention. We want to create an atmosphere, we want to create winning habits here."

Well, the 905 finished the regular season 12-3, the best record in the league, and just like Mutombo said, people around the NBA have begun to take notice.

Multiple NBA teams including the Raptors, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Phoenix Suns are all reportedly interested in signing 905 star Alize Johnson, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported Monday.

The 24-year-old Johnson was drafted by the Indiana Pacers as a second-round pick in 2018 and joined the Raptors as a training camp invitee earlier this year. He was released by the team in late December but he signed a G League contract to play with the 905 this season.

Through 15 games, the 6-foot-7 forward is putting up some freakish numbers. He's averaging 16.6 points to go with 13.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this season.

"He’s a full-throttle rebounder and defender with the versatility to defend both quicker and stronger players, meaning he could play on the wing alongside a true big or in the frontcourt in switch-heavy lineups," O'Connor wrote.

Johnson certainly fits Toronto's new small-ball style as a versatile wing who can rebound much better than his size would suggest and the Raptors do have an open roster spot after waiving Alex Len in January.

The 905 will commence their playoff run on Monday afternoon at 3:45 p.m. against the G League's new prospect team, the G League Ignite.

The playoffs this season are a one-and-done playoff tournament and once the season is over Johnson will be a free agent who can sign with any NBA team.

