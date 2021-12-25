Raptors Add Khem Birch, Isaac Bonga, & Justin Champagnie to COVID Protocols

Skip to main content
    •
    December 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    The Toronto Raptors have added Khem Birch, Isaac Bonga, and Justin Champagnie to Health & Safety protocols ahead of Sunday's game
    Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors now have nine players in COVID-19 Health & Safety protocols.

    Khem Birch, Justin Champagnie, and Isaac Bonga joined Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., and Malachi Flynn who were all in COVID-19 protocols. Dalano Banton, however, appears to have cleared protocols following multiple negative tests.

    Toronto has officially signed three replacement players, D.J. Wilson, Tremont Waters, and Juwan Morgan to 10-day hardship contracts. They have reportedly agreed to terms with Daniel Oturu, though that deal has yet to be announced. Nik Stuaskas and Brandon Goodwin were reportedly signed, though it appears they did not clear Health & Safety protocols and those deals never were made official.

    With David Johnson and Goran Dragic still out, Toronto's roster sits at seven available players ahead of Sunday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Raptors will need to make at least one more addition or have a player clear protocols in order to have the required eight players to play. If the game is postponed, the Raptors won't play until December 28 in Toronto against the Philadelphia 76ers.

