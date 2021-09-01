Raptors Among 4 Most Likely Ben Simmons Destinations, Vegas Says

The Toronto Raptors are among the most likely trade destinations for Ben Simmons behind the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Sacramento Kings

Vegas continues to think the Toronto Raptors are among the frontrunners to land Ben Simmons this summer.

The 25-year-old supersized guard has reportedly demanded a trade out of Philadelphia and the Raptors are the fourth most likely trade destination at +800, according to BetMGM, suggesting about an 11% chance Toronto pulls off a deal.

Despite Vegas' relative optimism, it's still hard to envision a trade that makes sense for both teams. Toronto has shown no interest in moving Pascal Siakam this summer despite the rumors to the contrary. OG Anunoby is too valuable to the Raptors and doesn't quite fit the 76ers' win-now timeline and Fred VanVleet provides too much leadership to be moved in a Simmons deal.

In theory, Toronto could pull off a deal involving Goran Dragic, but that offer will have to wait until next month when the 35-year-old can be packaged with multiple players. Dragic also isn't going to be nearly enough to meet Philadelphia's asking price.

The Golden State Warriors currently sit as the favorites to land Simmons at +300. They're followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves at +400, the Sacramento Kings at +600, and then Toronto and the San Antonio Spurs tied at +800.

The Timberwolves are reportedly among the most eager teams to acquire Simmons, according to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.

