Report: Ben Simmons Asks to be Traded

The Philadelphia 76ers appear to be heading for a breakup with star point guard Ben Simmons who has reportedly asked for a trade

The Ben Simmons saga appears to be nearing an end in Philadelphia.

The 25-year-old guard has reportedly told the Philadelphia 76ers that he'd like to be traded, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"In a meeting with the 76ers last week in Los Angeles, Simmons told team co-managing partner Josh Harris, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, general manager Elton Brand and coach Doc Rivers that he no longer wants to remain a Sixer, according to multiple sources," Pompey wrote.

Simmons' trade value took a pretty significant hit following another disappointing playoff appearance for Philadelphia last season. The quasi-point guard appeared hesitant to shot the ball late in games, creating all kinds of offensive problems alongside superstar Joel Embiid.

The problem with moving Simmons right now is the 76ers' exorbitant asking price. Morey has reportedly been asking for a "Harden-esque" return, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and teams have been unwilling to meet that demand.

While the Toronto Raptors have reportedly made an offer for Simmons, it's unclear what exactly the Raptors could part with for Simmons. The Raptors have repeatedly said they are not shopping Pascal Siakam this summer, the most obvious trade candidate for Simmons. Aside from Siakam, Toronto sees too much potential in OG Anunoby to move him right now and Fred VanVleet provides the Raptors with too much leadership to make a deal for Simmons.

Ultimately, the unhappy marriage in Philadelphia appears to be heading for a split and the Raptors aren't likely to get involved right now.

