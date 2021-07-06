Raptors Announce 6 Prospect Workouts for Wednesday

The Toronto Raptors will workout Jalen Crutcher, Marcus Zegarowski, Geo Baker, Joe Wieskamp, Scottie Lewis, and Balsa Koprivica on Wednesday

The Toronto Raptors are ramping up their NBA Draft workouts this week with six players coming to their Tampa facility on Wednesday.

Toronto has invited Dayton's Jalen Crutcher, Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski, Rutgers' Geo Baker, Iowa's Joe Wieskamp, Florida's Scottie Lewis, and Florida's State's Balsa Koprivica to workout, according to Raptors PR.

The most noteworthy name on this list is likely Zegarowski, a 6-foot-2 junior guard who profiles as the kind of player Raptors could select in the second round. He's a lights-out shooter who shot 42% from three-point range while averaging 15.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Bluejays last year.

Lewis is a 6-foot-5 wing who came off the bench for the Seminoles last year. He averaged 7.9 points on 45% shooting and 32% three-point shooting as a sophomore.

Crutcher is another 6-foot-1 undersized guard in the Raptors mold. He's a senior who averaged 17.6 points and 4.8 assists with 37% three-point shooting.

Wieskamp, the Boilermarker's 6-foot-6 guard, averaged 14.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and shot 46% from three-point range as a junior last year.

Baker, the Rutgers product, is a 6-foot-4 guard who averaged 10.4 points as a senior.

Last among the list is Koprivica, the 7-foot-1 Serbian who averaged 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds as a sophomore.

All six players will hold media availabilities on Wednesday along with Raptors assistant general manager Dan Tolzman.

