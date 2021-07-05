Report: NBA Personnel 'Love the Idea' of Houston Drafting Jalen Green

The Houston Rockets appear to be eyeing Jalen Green in the NBA Draft and it could have major repercussions for the Toronto Raptors

There appears to be a bit of a shakeup going on atop the 2021 NBA Draft boards.

For months it has seemed as though Evan Mobley, USC's 7-foot center would be the second overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. He's the ideal modern NBA big who can protect the rim and switch out to the perimeter to guard smaller defenders in a pinch. While Mobley hasn't necessarily fallen in the draft, Jalen Green of the G League Ignite seems to be moving up draft boards and has piqued the interest of the Houston Rockets at No. 2.

"Multiple people around the league love the idea of Green fitting in Houston, mainly because of the potential for stardom down the line and the backcourt fit with Kevin Porter Jr," Rockets reporter Kelly Iko of The Athletic wrote Monday.

Green has jumped up to the No. 2 pick on both ESPN and The Ringer's latest mock drafts and has closed in on Mobley who is now just even money to go second overall, according to Bodog.

A change atop the draft could have a major impact on the Toronto Raptors who hold the fourth pick later this month. If Green does go at No. 2, the Cleveland Cavaliers will likely have to decide between Jalen Suggs and Mobley, neither of whom fit nicely with their roster situation. However, If the Cavaliers do trade Collin Sexton, as they've reportedly been looking at, according to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo, it'll clear the way for Suggs to be the No. 3 pick and give the Raptors a chance to draft the top big in the class.

