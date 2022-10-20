Raptors Bank Early-Season Victory vs. Cavaliers Thanks to Breakout 4th Quarter

These early season games are going to come back to matter.

Take last year, for example. The Toronto Raptors started the season 9-13, dropping winnable games early as they looked to find an identity and work into a groove. At the season's end, it came back to haunt them, finishing three games back of the second seed in the conference before falling in the first round to the Philadelphia 76ers.

This year, the Raptors took care of business to open the year. In an early season measuring-stick game against the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers, the Raptors found their offensive groove late, turning a dreadful shooting performance into a breakout 32-point fourth quarter en route to a 108-105 victory at Scotiabank Arena.

Siakam Begins All-NBA Campaign

Pascal Siakam made it clear he wants to be a top-five player in the league this season and his All-NBA campaign certainly started off on the right foot Wednesday night. He was the lone reliable scorer for the Raptors, even if at times he looked a little winded.

He picked on LeVert repeatedly, beating him with a pair of spin moves before stepping back and nailing a jumper in the second quarter, and kept picking Cavaliers' 6-foot-6 wing in the fourth quarter, nailing clutch buckets down the stretch en route to a 23-point, 11-rebound performance before he fouled out with 16 seconds to go in regulation.

Koloko Sees Early Action

The biggest surprise of the night game came midway through the first quarter when rookie second-round pick Christian Koloko walked to the scorer's table to check-in. He immediately made a difference for Toronto, using his size to clog the paint and slow Cleveland's undersized guards. At one point in the third quarter, he even stepped out to the perimeter holding his own against the crafty LeVert who couldn't wiggle away from the 7-foot-1 Koloko, eventually putting up a contested mid-range jumper.

Most notable, though, was how the Raptors used Koloko on the offensive end. They repeatedly ran pick-and-roll with Koloko setting screens to free up VanVleet. When The Cavaliers' bigs sagged too far off, VanVleet stepped into a deep pull-up jumper or found outside shooters when Cleveland began rotating. The pick-and-roll usage stood in stark contrast to last season when the Raptors ran pick-and-rolls on just 18.4% of their plays, the third-least in the NBA.

Koloko's first career regular-season bucket came on a free throw after getting fouled by Jarrett Allen while contesting an offensive rebound. He followed it up two quarters later with a put-back dunk for his first career field goal.

Starting Lineup & Rotation Chatter

Toronto went with the usual suspects to open the game as expected. Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he seriously considered making a change, presumably swapping Gary Trent Jr. and Precious Achiuwa, but eventually decided to keep Trent in the first group.

Precious Achiuwa was the first to check in off the bench in the first half but was replaced by Koloko as the first sub in the second half. Toronto then rolled out Dalano Banton, Thad Young, and Juancho Hernangomez in the next groups. Malachi Flynn and Justin Champagnie did not play.

Highlight of the Night

O.G. Anunoby had a slow start to the night Wednesday but came alive late with some big-time buckets for the Raptors. He hooked up with Scottie Barnes for the go-ahead bucket late in the fourth and a pair of crucial three-pointers in the final frame. His highlight of the night, though, came courtesy of his chase-down block of LeVert in the third quarter.

Up Next: Brooklyn Nets

The Raptors will have the day off to practice before heading to Brooklyn to take on Kevin Durant and the Nets on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.