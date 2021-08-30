Report: Raptors' Offer for Ben Simmons Hasn't Interested 76ers

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly made an offer for Ben Simmons but it hasn't been enough to entice the Philadelphia 76ers into a deal

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to waiver on their exorbitant asking price for Ben Simmons.

With almost two months to go before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, the 76ers are reportedly telling teams they're willing to start the season with Simmons if their asking price isn't met, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Toronto Raptors have reportedly made an offer for Simmons, but it hasn't appealed to Daryl Morey and Philadelphia's front office, Charnia reported Monday.

Prior to the NBA Draft, the 76ers had reportedly asked for OG Anunoby, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, and the 4th overall pick, according to Matt Moore of the Action Network. That deal was, of course, turned down by the Raptors and it's unclear what kind of package Toronto would be willing to part with for Simmons.

The most obvious name in trade talks would be Pascal Siakam, however, Toronto has repeatedly made it clear both publicly and privately to Siakam that they have not been shopping the 27-year-old former all-star in trade negotiations.

Ultimately, the Simmons situation appears to be a bit of a staring contest. The 76ers are unlikely to run it back all season with Simmons but opposing teams aren't willing to pay the so-called "Harden-esque" asking price Philadelphia is looking for.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have also made an offer for Simmons, Charania reported.

