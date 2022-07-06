Skip to main content
Report: Raptors 'Unwilling' To Part With Scottie Barnes in Trade Talks

Report: Raptors 'Unwilling' To Part With Scottie Barnes in Trade Talks

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly unwilling to trade Scottie Barnes for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly unwilling to trade Scottie Barnes for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly making one thing very clear this summer: Scottie Barnes isn't going anywhere.

Despite reports of Toronto's interest in Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant or trade talks surrounding Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, the Raptors are keeping their reigning Rookie of the Year award winner off the market, per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

If Barnes is truly untouchable, a Raptors deal for Durant would likely have to include Pascal Siakam and another member of the core along with multiple future first-round picks. Brooklyn is reportedly looking for an All-Star player younger than 25 years old, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst. While Siakam doesn't quite fit that description at 28 years old, his All-NBA accolades may be enough to sway Brooklyn as part of a larger package.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Should the Durant asking price remain too high, the Raptors continue to monitor the Ayton market, per Fischer. The Indiana Pacers have been another team mentioned as a potential Ayton landing spot, especially if Myles Turner is traded this summer.

Durant trade discussions are expected to extend for weeks if not months as the Nets continue to scour the market for the best offer. They are reportedly not enamored with an Ayton and Mikal Bridges offer from the Suns and may be forced to work a three-team deal if Durant is steadfast in his desire to play for the Suns, per Shams Charania.

Further Reading

Former Raptor Rondae Hollis-Jefferson snaps back at Chris Broussard in defense of Toronto

Raptors unveil Summer League roster featuring Dalano Banton, Justin Champagnie, Christian Koloko, & D.J. Wilson

Raptors trade assets rank among the very best if Toronto is ready to go all in for Kevin Durant

USATSI_17359623_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Report: People Should 'Keep Watching' Raptors in Kevin Durant Trade Talks

By Aaron Rose18 hours ago
USATSI_17245953_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges Package Not Enough For Kevin Durant

By Aaron Rose18 hours ago
USATSI_13858600_168390270_lowres
News

Former Raptor Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Snaps Back at Chris Broussard in Defense of Toronto

By Aaron Rose23 hours ago
USATSI_17358215_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Report: Nets Looking for All-Star Player in Package for Kevin Durant

By Aaron Rose23 hours ago
USATSI_16577713_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Raptors Unveil Summer League Roster Featuring Dalano Banton, Justin Champagnie, & D.J. Wilson

By Aaron RoseJul 4, 2022
USATSI_17359693_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Odds for Kevin Durant Continue to Surge, Nearing 30% Chance, Vegas Says

By Aaron RoseJul 4, 2022
USATSI_17359720_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Now Have Second Best Odds to Land Kevin Durant, Vegas Says

By Aaron RoseJul 3, 2022
USATSI_18165842_168390270_lowres
News

Details of Otto Porter Jr.'s Contract Revealed to be Worth $12.4 Million: Report

By Aaron RoseJul 3, 2022