Report: Raptors 'Unwilling' To Part With Scottie Barnes in Trade Talks

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly making one thing very clear this summer: Scottie Barnes isn't going anywhere.

Despite reports of Toronto's interest in Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant or trade talks surrounding Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, the Raptors are keeping their reigning Rookie of the Year award winner off the market, per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

If Barnes is truly untouchable, a Raptors deal for Durant would likely have to include Pascal Siakam and another member of the core along with multiple future first-round picks. Brooklyn is reportedly looking for an All-Star player younger than 25 years old, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst. While Siakam doesn't quite fit that description at 28 years old, his All-NBA accolades may be enough to sway Brooklyn as part of a larger package.

Should the Durant asking price remain too high, the Raptors continue to monitor the Ayton market, per Fischer. The Indiana Pacers have been another team mentioned as a potential Ayton landing spot, especially if Myles Turner is traded this summer.

Durant trade discussions are expected to extend for weeks if not months as the Nets continue to scour the market for the best offer. They are reportedly not enamored with an Ayton and Mikal Bridges offer from the Suns and may be forced to work a three-team deal if Durant is steadfast in his desire to play for the Suns, per Shams Charania.

Further Reading

Former Raptor Rondae Hollis-Jefferson snaps back at Chris Broussard in defense of Toronto

Raptors unveil Summer League roster featuring Dalano Banton, Justin Champagnie, Christian Koloko, & D.J. Wilson

Raptors trade assets rank among the very best if Toronto is ready to go all in for Kevin Durant