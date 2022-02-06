Skip to main content
Report: Cavaliers Aquire Caris LeVert from Pacers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Caris LeVert from the Indiana Pacers as the NBA trade deadline begins to heat up

The Eastern Conference is loading up.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly struck a deal with the Indiana Pacers to acquire Caris LeVert, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal sends Ricky Rubio's expiring contract and a 2022 lottery-protected first-round pick and two second-round picks to the Pacers in exchange for 27-year-old LeVert.

It's the first big Eastern Conference deal as the NBA heads into trade deadline week and should help bolster a Cavaliers squad that currently sits in fourth in the East, three games up on the seventh-placed Toronto Raptors. The 13th-placed Pacers, conversely, are in sell mode and may be looking to move on from Domantas Sabonis and/or Myles Turner in the next few days.

LeVert's name hadn't popped up in trade rumors regarding Toronto, though he would have been a nice scorer off the bench had the Raptors been able to strike a deal with Indiana. Toronto could have used Goran Dragic's expiring contract much like the Cavaliers used Rubio's to strike a deal.

The Raptors have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for the Pacers 6-foot-11 Turner, though a lingering foot injury that is expected to keep him sidelined through the trade deadline has complicated his trade future.

The trade deadline is on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. ET.

