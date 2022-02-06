Report: Cavaliers Aquire Caris LeVert from Pacers

The Eastern Conference is loading up.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly struck a deal with the Indiana Pacers to acquire Caris LeVert, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal sends Ricky Rubio's expiring contract and a 2022 lottery-protected first-round pick and two second-round picks to the Pacers in exchange for 27-year-old LeVert.

It's the first big Eastern Conference deal as the NBA heads into trade deadline week and should help bolster a Cavaliers squad that currently sits in fourth in the East, three games up on the seventh-placed Toronto Raptors. The 13th-placed Pacers, conversely, are in sell mode and may be looking to move on from Domantas Sabonis and/or Myles Turner in the next few days.

LeVert's name hadn't popped up in trade rumors regarding Toronto, though he would have been a nice scorer off the bench had the Raptors been able to strike a deal with Indiana. Toronto could have used Goran Dragic's expiring contract much like the Cavaliers used Rubio's to strike a deal.

The Raptors have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for the Pacers 6-foot-11 Turner, though a lingering foot injury that is expected to keep him sidelined through the trade deadline has complicated his trade future.

The trade deadline is on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. ET.

