Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Bulls

The Toronto Raptors look to stay hot against the Chicago Bulls. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports for the game

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will have a chance to make it four straight wins Thursday night when DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

What to Watch For

  • Can Gary Trent Jr. keep this up? The Raptors guard has topped 30 points in each of his last five games and is shooting over 50% from behind the arc over the stretch. Eventually, teams are going to have to start chasing him off the line even harder and that should free up driving lanes inside both for himself and others to use.
  • Who is going to get lured into a foul by DeRozan's pump fake? It happens every time Toronto plays the Bulls and Thursday night isn't going to be any different. OG Anunoby usually gets tasked with slowing the former Raptor and he's battled some foul trouble in the last few outings against Chicago.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors will be without Khem Birch who continues to work his way back from a nose fracture.

Chicago has ruled out Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr., and Patrick Williams. Zach LaVine is probable.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -3.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 224.5.

