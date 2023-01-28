Raptors Continue Trip vs Trial Blazers: Where To Watch, Injury Reports, Odds

The Toronto Raptors will face Dame Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday: Where to watch, injury reports, game odds

The Toronto Raptors are continuing their West Coast road trip Saturday night with a trip up north to take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet and the FAN 590 will broadcast for Toronto. ROOT SPORTS Northwest and RIP City Radio will call the game in Portland.

What to Watch For

Precious Achiuwa has been phenomenal since coming back from injury and his role will likely be even bigger Saturday night with O.G. Anunoby presumably out with a wrist injury. Assuming Toronto moves one of its five usual starters, Achiuwa will slide into that vacant spot moving forward. Saturday should be another taste of what that looks like.

Stopping the Trail Blazers means limiting Dame Lillard. Last time out that was a job for Fred VanVleet who has had some trouble stopping some of the league's best guards this season. He was pretty good against Lillard in early January and Toronto is going to need that again.

It's a back-to-back for the Raptors after an exhausting battle against Golden State on Friday. The defense did not look good against the Warriors and Toronto will have to get it together against a high-powered Trail Blazers team.

Injury Report

Toronto has yet to release its injury report.

Portland will be without Ibou Badji and Justise Winslow. Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic are questionable.

Game Odds

The Raptors are +5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 36.2%. The total for the game is 232.5.

Further Reading

Defensive progress vanishes for Raptors in let-down loss to Warriors

Report: Gary Trent Jr. Drawing Interest from Knicks, Suns, Lakers

Report: Suns view Fred VanVleet as potential trade target