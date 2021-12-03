Skip to main content
    December 3, 2021
    Raptors Assign Dalano Banton to the G League
    Publish date:

    The Toronto Raptors have sent Dalano Banton down to the G League to get some extra work in with the Raptors 905
    Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

    If this were baseball, this would be a demotion for Dalano Banton who the Toronto Raptors assigned to the G League on Friday morning. He'd be on the next bus to Triple-A Mississauga, if you will, heading to some minor-league franchise for the next little while.

    But that's not how the Raptors view the G League or the Raptors 905. Instead, this is a chance for Banton and fellow rookies Justin Champagnie and David Johnson to get some work in over the next few days while the Raptors have the day off Friday and, presumably, a light practice Saturday.

    "I think guys that aren’t playing a ton of minutes for us need to get minutes," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pre-game Thursday. "It’s a little delicate now because we’re a little thin now with our numbers so it’s a little more delicate than I’d like it to be but I would say we’re gonna try and get some guys down there playing as much as we can. It’s valuable."

    After an incredible start to the season for Banton, things have slowed down a little bit lately. His minutes have toggled around a little bit and he should have more than enough energy for a few back-to-backs over the next little while.

    The 905 will play on Saturday afternoon, a game Banton will presumably play in. He'll likely be back up on Sunday with the big club, then down again Monday if his minutes aren't too high. Expect the same back and forth to continue throughout next week as the Raptors and 905 alternate game days Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and next Monday.

