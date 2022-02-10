Report: Wizards Acquire Kristaps Porzingis From Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie

Kristaps Porzingis has officially been traded.

After reports that the Dallas Mavericks had talked to the Toronto Raptors about a potential deal involving Porzingis, Dallas has reportedly agreed to send the 7-foot-3 big man to the Washington Wizards in a package centered around Spencer Dinwiddie, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Wizards will reportedly send Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans to Dallas for Porzingis and a second-round pick.

The Mavericks had reportedly discussed a deal with Toronto to send the Lithuanian to the Raptors in a package for Goran Dragic, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer. Unable to find a deal, the Mavericks continued looking elsewhere before finding a team willing to take on Porzingis' gigantic contract.

The move will certainly help Washington who will be without Bradley Beal for the remainder of the season following wrist surgery. Dinwiddie had not fit well in Washington and the Wizards began looking to move him prior to the deadline.

While Porzingis certainly has defensive deficiencies, he's averaging 19.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game this season while shooting 45.1% from the floor.

The acquisition of Dinwiddie may make signing Goran Dragic unnecessary if the former Raptors guard does hit the buyout market later this month. He was widely expected to join the Mavericks following the trade deadline, but now the Miami Heat or Milwaukee Bucks seem like more likely destinations.

Further Reading

Takeaways & Reactions from Raptors Deadline Deal

Raptors continue rolling to 7th straight victory with help on the way

5 takeaway from Bobby Webster's pre-trade deadline press conference