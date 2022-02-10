Skip to main content
Report: Raptors Discussing Deal with Mavericks for Kristaps Porzingis

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly in talks with the Dallas Mavericks in a trade to acquire Kristaps Porzingis for Goran Dragic

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly in talks with the Dallas Mavericks in a trade to acquire Kristaps Porzingis for Goran Dragic

It was just days ago that Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said the team was unlikely to make a "major move" considering how well the group has been playing lately.

Well, a major move has at least been discussed, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, who says the Raptors have talked about a trade to potentially acquire Kristaps Porzingis from the Dallas Mavericks in a deal that would allow Goran Dragic to pair up with fellow Slovenian Luka Doncic.

It would be a major shakeup and one that is certainly tough to see. The Raptors have made it clear they're reluctant to go into the luxury tax this season and acquiring Porzingis' $31.7 million contract would likely push them over the edge. The Mavericks have also been one of the Western Conference's best teams this season and a move of that magnitude wouldn't make sense for a team trying to win now.

While Porzingis' lackluster defense and spotty injury history certainly make his contract a burden for Dallas, the 26-year-old big man is averaging 19.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season and looks far more comfortable this season playing under Jason Kidd than last season.

A trade of that size would also hamstring Toronto's flexibility moving forward. While the Raptors are willing to take on long-term money for Dragic, there's reportedly a reluctance to take on money beyond next season, as Sportsnet's Michael Grange reported.

Porzingis is under contract next season for $33.8 million with a player option for $36 million the following season.

