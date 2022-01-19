Skip to main content
Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Mavericks

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Mavericks

The Toronto Raptors will head to Dallas to take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. Here's where to watch, injury updates, and betting lines

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will head to Dallas to take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. Here's where to watch, injury updates, and betting lines

The Toronto Raptors will continue their road trip in Dallas where they'll take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

  • Any time the Mavericks are on the schedule, it's a chance to watch Doncic and Toronto's crazy schemes to stop him. He's not quite putting up the gaudy numbers he has in years past, but he dropped 27 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds the last time he faced the Raptors and is always ready to explode offensively even with the double teams he'll certainly face. 
  • The Raptors have played very well in three of their last four games, hanging tight with the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat and knocking off the Milwaukee Bucks. Their defense has looked great, but there's only been one win to show for it. Toronto is going to have to get over the hump in some of these games and actually clinch a victory.
  • Toronto played seven players in their last game, using Chris Boucher and Justin Champagnie as the lone reserves. That's an exhausting and unsustainable brand of basketball. Expect the Raptors to open it up just a little bit, adding Yuta Watanabe, presumably, off the bench.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors will be without Khem Birch while Trent is listed as questionable.

Recommended Articles

Dallas has listed Reggie Bullock and Maxi Kleber as questionable.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +3.5 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 206.5

Further Reading

Toronto's potential is clear as the Raptors conclude the first half with loss to Miami

Nick Nurse provides a timeline for Khem Birch's return from nose surgery

Simu Liu jumps to Toronto's defense, snapping back at Milwaukee Bucks Twitter

USATSI_17035390_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Mavericks

just now
USATSI_17143380_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Must See: Raptors Rookies Sing Gary Trent Jr. Happy Birthday

11 hours ago
USATSI_17437164_168390270_lowres
News

Gary Trent Jr. Remains Questionable, Khem Birch Still Out

19 hours ago
USATSI_17522955_168390270_lowres
News

Scottie Barnes Sends Well Wishes to Woman Following Ferocious Slam Dunk

22 hours ago
USATSI_16942387_168390270_lowres (4)
News

The Goran Dragic Situation Explained

23 hours ago
USATSI_17522676_168390270_lowres
News

Toronto's Potential is Clear as the Raptors Conclude the First Half With Loss to Miami

Jan 17, 2022
USATSI_17173183_168390270_lowres (3)
News

Nick Nurse Provides a Timeline for Khem Birch's Return

Jan 17, 2022
USATSI_17458612_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Pacers Seeking 2 1st-Round Picks for Myles Turner

Jan 17, 2022