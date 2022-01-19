Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Mavericks

The Toronto Raptors will continue their road trip in Dallas where they'll take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

Any time the Mavericks are on the schedule, it's a chance to watch Doncic and Toronto's crazy schemes to stop him. He's not quite putting up the gaudy numbers he has in years past, but he dropped 27 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds the last time he faced the Raptors and is always ready to explode offensively even with the double teams he'll certainly face.

The Raptors have played very well in three of their last four games, hanging tight with the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat and knocking off the Milwaukee Bucks. Their defense has looked great, but there's only been one win to show for it. Toronto is going to have to get over the hump in some of these games and actually clinch a victory.

Toronto played seven players in their last game, using Chris Boucher and Justin Champagnie as the lone reserves. That's an exhausting and unsustainable brand of basketball. Expect the Raptors to open it up just a little bit, adding Yuta Watanabe, presumably, off the bench.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors will be without Khem Birch while Trent is listed as questionable.

Dallas has listed Reggie Bullock and Maxi Kleber as questionable.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +3.5 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 206.5

