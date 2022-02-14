Skip to main content
Ontario Expedites COVID Reopening, Fans to Return to Arena Earlier Than Expected

The Toronto Raptors will be permitted to play in front a full capacity Scotiabank Arena beginning on March 1, the government announced

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will be allowed to return to full capacity at Scotiabank Arena a little earlier than expected.

The Ontario Government has expedited its COVID-19 plans and will allow sports venues to return to full capacity starting March 1, two weeks earlier than had previously been announced. A return to 50% capacity will also be allowed as of Thursday, four days earlier than had previously been announced, though that will have no bearing on the Raptors who do not play at home until March 1.

“Given how well Ontario has done in the Omicron wave we are able to fast track our reopening plan,” Premier Doug Ford said in a statement, according to CTV News. “This is great news and a sign of just how far we've come together in our fight against the virus. While we aren’t out of the woods just yet we are moving in the right direction.” 

Proof of vaccination will also no longer be required in all non-essential settings as of March 1, Ford announced, though businesses may continue to require a vaccination to enter. Mask mandates will remain in place.

The Raptors had previously been limited to 500 people at Scotiabank Arena since the new measures were implemented on Jan. 31.

Toronto is scheduled to face the Brooklyn Nets on March 1, the Raptors' first game in front of a full capacity Scotiabank Arena since December 13, 2021.

