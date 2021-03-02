The Pistons' Flight Has Taken Off For Tampa Ahead of Wednesday's Game Against The Raptors

The Detroit Pistons have departed Detroit Wayne County Airport with non-stop service to Tampa International Airport.

The NBA has yet to announce if the Toronto Raptors and Pistons will indeed play at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night after having their game originally scheduled for Tuesday night postponed due to NBA Health and Safety protocols, but flight tracking points to things moving in the right direction.

The Pistons are aboard their chartered flight, Delta flight DL8925, and departed Detroit Wayne County Airport at approximately 5:23 p.m. ET, and are scheduled to arrive in Tampa just before 8:00 p.m. ET, according to Flight Aware.

The flight was originally scheduled to land in Tampa on Wednesday afternoon, but the Pistons never left Detroit due to the Raptors' COVID-19 issues.

Delta Flight DL8925's most recent stops came in Memphis, Orlando, New Orleans, and Detroit, aligning perfectly with the Pistons' last six games.

Toronto has yet to release an updated injury report for Wednesday's game, but the Pistons will be without five players including former Raptor Delon Wright (right adductor strain), rookie Killian Hayes (right hip strain), and Blake Griffin who is not with the team.

With Wednesday night's game being played as scheduled, Toronto will wrap up the first half of its season with a back-to-back on Thursday against the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m.

The Raptors will open the second half of their schedule on March 11 in Atlanta against the Hawks.

