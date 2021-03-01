Detroit Pistons Flight To Tampa Canceled Ahead of Toronto Raptors Game

The Detroit Pistons' Monday afternoon flight to Tampa where they were scheduled to play the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday evening has been canceled.

Delta Flight 8925 was scheduled to take off from Detroit Wayne County Airport at 3:10 p.m. and arrive at Tampa International Airport at 5:48 p.m. on Monday evening, according to Flight Aware. That flight along with an earlier flight scheduled to take off at 11:30 a.m. on Monday morning have both been canceled, according to Flight Status and Delta Airlines.

A tracking log of the flight's previous stops suggests that it is indeed the Pistons' chartered flight. Its most recent flights were from Orlando to New Orleans on Tuesday night after the Pistons played the Orlando Magic. The flight then left New Orleans late Wednesday night after the Pistons played the New Orleans Pelicans and returned back to Detroit early Thursday morning where the Pistons have played two straight games at home.

The NBA has yet to announce if Tuesday night's game between the Raptors and Pistons will be postponed due to league Health and Safety Protocols.

Toronto had been scheduled to play the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night, but the Raptors didn't have the required eight active players to participate in the game due to NBA COVID-19 Health and Safety protocols.

With Pascal Siakam reportedly out through the NBA All-Star break due to the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols and Toronto's coaching staff including head coach Nick Nurse expected to be out a "couple of weeks," according to Doug Smith of the Toronto Star, it seems unlikely the Raptors will play again before the All-Star break.

