Fred VanVleet & Masai Ujiri Shed Light on Latest Extension Talks

For as much as Fred VanVleet loves Toronto and the Toronto Raptors organization, the 28-year-old point guard is still a businessman who understands what he's worth.

That much was made clear Monday morning at media day when the topic of a potential contract extension was broached with VanVleet and Raptors president and Vice-Chairman Masai Ujiri. Neither man wanted to get too deep into the details of their ongoing discussions, but some hints were dropped as to what the future may hold.

So far, the discussions have been "good," Ujiri said, adding that VanVleet is beloved within the organization and is a valuable leader for the team.

"We will figure (it) out in time," Ujiri said of a contract extension for VanVleet. "These are not things we discuss publicly but I think we are in a good place."

As for VanVleet's perspective: "I will just say that I love being a Raptor. I have a great relationship with management, ownership, coaching staff. There’s nothing I could really ever complain about being on this team. But I’m not going to speak on contractual things so you guys will know when it’s time to know. I’m happy with where I am and I think it’s a mutual love."

VanVleet has been eligible for a four-year, $114 million contract since July 8. If he wants, he can either sign an extension with the team or head into what's expected to be the final year of his contract before a player option for $22.8 million in 2023-24. Should he post another All-Star caliber season or better, VanVleet could hypothetically earn even more money next summer if he waits to sign the extension.

"I'm not really going to speak on the contract things, you know, the terms of those details, but just where I am on his team, I feel great," he added. "I feel like I could fit here and I know my value and what I bring to the table."

