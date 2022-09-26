5 Takeaways From Masai Ujiri's Media Day: From Trade Speculation to Scottie Barnes Hype

The message from Toronto Raptors President and Vice-Chairman Masai Ujiri was clear Monday afternoon as he began media day ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season: "We compete to win. We expect to win."

Here are the biggest takeaways from Ujiri's press conference.

1. Patience Patience Patience

Nearly five months ago at Toronto's season-ending press conference, Ujiri told us his plan for the summer. He wanted to be patient and let the young roster grow together.

Yes, opporunities may have popped up that could have swayed Toronto, but in the end, the plan was executed as intended.

“I think we made a commitment to grow. We’re a young team, a young growing team. That’s all we talked about last year, lots of players who can make a jump," Ujiri said. "I think in this organization we’ve always wanted to preach patience. ... But in terms of our plan, it’s to grow our young players and continue to develop and see (where) that takes us.”



2. The Kevin Durant Question

Ujiri couldn't address Toronto's reported interest in Kevin Durant directly without tampering, but he did say the organization looked into multiple different options this summer.

“We always look at those things," he said. "Sometimes it’s good to be patient, too, and wait for the right moment.”

3. What's Next for Scottie Barnes?

Ujiri didn't want to put too much pressure on Scottie Barnes, noting that young players take time to develop in the league. He did, however, suggest a big step forward is coming for the NBA's reigning Rookie of the Year.

“We are happy with his progress. An exciting and incredible young player in this league that is going to have an incredible career and hopefully win a championship here," Ujiri said. "But it does take time with these players and I know Scottie is going to make another jump this year."

What, specifically, will that jump look like?

"Honestly, Scottie’s one of those guys like can you tell what that guy is going to be? Like, you can tell, he’s one of those players of the future," Ujiri added. "I don’t know how to describe it. ... I don’t know what position that guy plays. Who knows what position he plays? He’s one of those guys that just plays basketball and is an incredible basketball player and wants to win.

"For how dynamic he is, yeah, he’s one of those players of the future I see. Can pass, basketball IQ, will learn how to shoot – I think that will come with time – incredible teammate, incredible person, but just so dynamic on the court. Growing pains will come as usual, but you saw a player and somebody who’s committed to winning. I’m excited about his progress."

4. The O.G. Anunoby Situation.

Despite offseason rumors suggesting O.G. Anunoby is unhappy with the Raptors organization, everyone seemed happy on media day. Ujiri even praised Anunoby as another player who will step into a bigger role and develop this season.

"I expect a big jump from O.G.," Ujiri said. "I think O.G. put in some incredible work this summer. I know he had all those rumors last year, but I think O.G. is in a good place."

5. Contract Discussions with Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet is eligible for a contract extension this year and talks have been ongoing between the Raptors and VanVleet's representation.

“Whether it’s now or later on, Fred is beloved to us, and his progress as a basketball player, as a leader, and within the community is incredible," Ujiri said. "(His contract) we will figure it out in time. These are not things we discuss publicly but I think we are in a good place."

