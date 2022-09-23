Raptors Roster Breakdown: How Toronto's Roster Guarantees Work

Training camp has almost arrived and in less than a month the Toronto Raptors will be forced to cut their roster down to just 15 before tipoff against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It can be a little tricky to figure out who has the upper hand when it comes to roster spots but the best place to look for clues is in the contract details. Follow the money, as the saying goes.

Roster Shoo-Ins

We'll get these players out of the way early. In order of their salary cap hit, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher, Thad Young, Scottie Barnes, Khem Birch, Otto Porter Jr., Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn are all guaranteed spots on the roster for next season. Also virtually guaranteed a spot is this year's second-round pick Christian Koloko.

Guaranteed Money: Juancho Hernangomez

Juancho Hernangomez appears to be in the lead for Toronto's final roster spot based on his contract, a one-year, $2.3 million fully guaranteed veteran minimum deal. Of the remaining players on the roster bubble, Hernangomez is the only one on a fully guaranteed deal. His contract isn't quite big enough to be a problem if Toronto decided to part ways with the 26-year-old forward, but it certainly appears as though Hernangomez has an upper hand on the competition.

Two-Year Deal: D.J. Wilson

D.J. Wilson, who played four games with the Raptors last season, has the highest earnings potential of anyone in this group. He's on a two-year partially guaranteed $4.5 million deal. For this season, his deal is worth $2.1 million and becomes fully guaranteed on opening night. The second year of his deal becomes guaranteed on June 30, 2023, per Spotrac. The value in his deal comes with that second partially guaranteed deal and the extra leverage Toronto has should Wilson become a valuable bench player this season.

Returners: Dalano Banton and Justin Champagnie

Both Dalano Banton and Justin Champagnie are on similar two-year deals to the one Wilson received. Banton has a slight edge over Champagnie in terms of money owed this season should they make the roster. At this point though, it would be shocking if either of the two were cut prior to opening night.

Non-Guaranteed: Josh Jackson

The former No. 4 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Josh Jackson, will enter training camp on a one-year, $2.1 million non-guaranteed contract. While there's potential in Jackson to live up to his draft day hype, his contract suggests he'll enter training camp very much on the roster bubble. It'll take an impressive training camp for Jackson to make the squad.

Exhibit 10: Gabe Brown

Barring the unforeseen, Gabe Brown will not make Toronto's roster this season. The fact that he's on an Exhibit 10 deal suggests the Raptors view him as a G League stash for next season. By signing him to the deal, the Raptors have his G League rights and he'll likely spend the season with the Raptors 905.

Two-Ways: Ron Harper Jr. & Jeff Dowtin Jr.

Both Ron Harper Jr. and Jeff Dowtin Jr. are on two-way deals meaning they'll likely spend most of the season with the Raptors 905 next year. Two-way players are allowed to play in up to 50 NBA games each season but are ineligible for the playoffs unless their contracts are converted into standard contracts.

