Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Pacers

The Toronto Raptors' road trip is finally coming to a close Friday night with one final stop in Indiana to take on the Pacers at 8 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

The Raptors have had the Pacers' number so far this season, knocking them off 118-110 in the first meeting of the season before eeking out a 97-94 victory two games later. Toronto has held its own against Domantas Sabonis so far this year, but the Pacers will once again be ready for the Raptors' aggressive superstar-stopping system.

With Khem Birch out of the lineup for the second straight game, the Raptors will be in tough trying to stop both Sabonis and Myles Turner. Toronto is going to have to rely heavily on Precious Achiuwa to hold down the paint, especially if OG Anunoby isn't ready to go either.

Keep an eye on Toronto's rotation and how Chris Boucher is used. With Birch out and Anunoby questionable, the Raptors could use someone with Boucher's length, but he didn't play at all in the second half on Wednesday. It's possible Yuta Watanabe has already come in and usurped the Canadian's minutes.

Injury Report

The Raptors have ruled out Birch and have listed Anunoby as questionable.

The Pacers will be without T.J. Warren.

