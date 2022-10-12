Skip to main content
Raptors Provide Injury Updates on Chris Boucher, Otto Porter Jr. & Malachi Flynn

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors are expected to be without Otto Porter Jr., Chris Boucher, and Malachi Flynn in the preseason finale against the Boston Celtics
The Toronto Raptors have taken it slow with a couple of hamstring injuries so far this preseason but the team is hopeful they'll have a few guys back when the regular season tips off later this month.

Both Otto Porter Jr. and Chris Boucher are expected to miss Friday's preseason finale in Montreal with hamstring injuries, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday after practice. Malachi Flynn also remains sidelined though he did take part in some shooting Wednesday with a mask on as he recovers from a fracture in his left cheekbone.

"I think that would be the goal," Nurse said of having Boucher and Porter back for opening night on Oct. 19. "I think it was kind of always the goal with Otto when that happened that we would try to hold him and see if we get him ready for the start."

With five days between the preseason finale and the opener, Toronto has a little more wiggle room to get healthy. It's been a chaotic preseason with games across the continent and a little break will certainly be welcomed, Nurse said.

Flynn is expected to be ready when the regular season tips off though he'll have to continue wearing the mask until his face fully recovers.

