Report: 76ers Fielding Offers for Ben Simmons, Want All-Star Caliber Player in Return

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly asking for at least an all-star caliber player in return for Ben Simmons this offseason

The Philadelphia 76ers aren't ready to sell low on their All-Star guard Ben Simmons quite yet.

While Daryl Morey and the organization have reportedly already fielded offers for Simmons, they aren't budging from their asking price of an all-star caliber player in return, according to Jason Dumas.

Philadelphia has reportedly turned down an offer that included Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick from the Indiana Pacers.

Simmons made his third straight All-Star game this past season, averaging 14.3 points, 6.9 assists, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game with the 76ers. While his regular season was impressive, his playoffs were a bit of a disaster. He averaged just 9.9 points per game in Philadelphia's second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks and appeared to lose all his confidence in his shot. He attempted a total of three fourth-quarter shots in the entire seven-game series.

While it certainly seemed as though a Simmons-76ers breakup was imminent, Philadelphia's unwillingness to sell low on the soon-to-be 25-year-old may make it hard to find a deal.

Late last month Bovada released betting odds that had the Toronto Raptors among the favorites to land Simmons. Toronto was +1100 to acquire Simmons this summer, just being the Portland Trail Blazers, Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs, and Utah Jazz.

Based on the 76ers' reported asking price, it's hard to see Toronto acquiring Simmons without giving up Fred VanVleet or Pascal Siakam, the Raptors' two all-star caliber players.

Further Reading

Jalen Harris dismissed from NBA for violating league drug policy

5 questions the Raptors must answer before trading Pascal Siakam

OG Anunoby not among Nigerian list of Olympic camp invitees