Gary Trent Jr. Remains Questionable, Khem Birch Still Out

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Khem Birch while Gary Trent Jr. remains questionable against the Dallas Mavericks

Not much has changed for the Toronto Raptors as Wednesday night's contest against the Dallas Mavericks approaches.

Gary Trent Jr. remains questionable while Khem Birch is still out as of Toronto's first injury report.

Birch is expected to miss at least the next week as he recovers from surgery to repair his broken nose. Toronto is expecting to have him back on Jan. 25 at the earliest, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Monday, though it could be a few days after that.

Trent, who has missed five straight games with left ankle swelling, was questionable right up until game time on Monday. He gave it a go pre-game but was unable to play.

With the two sidelined, Toronto was forced to go with a seven-man rotation on Wednesday. Chris Boucher and Justin Champagnie were the lone reserves to see action against Miami while Precious Achiuwa stepped into the starting rotation.

Toronto's potential is clear as the Raptors conclude the first half with loss to Miami

Nick Nurse provides a timeline for Khem Birch's return from nose surgery

Simu Liu jumps to Toronto's defense, snapping back at Bucks Twitter

