Report: Kyle Lowry & DeMar DeRozan are 'Interested' in Joining the L.A. Lakers

The trend of Toronto Raptors players heading southwest for Los Angeles may not be ending any time soon.

Both Kyle Lowry and former Raptor DeMar DeRozan are reportedly interested in pairing up with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the L.A. Lakers this summer, according to Broderick Turner of the L.A. Times.

How exactly that interest would transpire into a contract isn't clear. The Lakers do not have very much cap flexibility this summer with James and Davis both on the books for a combined $76 million. L.A. also has contracts owed to Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a sign-and-trade isn't going to be easy to navigate.

"The Lakers could have the full $9.5 million midlevel exception but need to balance new contracts for Dennis Schroder, Talen Horton-Tucker and Alex Caruso to stay below the hard cap," ESPN's Bobby Webster wrote. "The Lakers could also acquire a player via a sign-and-trade, but that would also trigger the hard cap (and likely eliminate the option of bringing back all of their own free agents)."

A deal for one or both of the two former all-stars would presumably have to come at a discount.

Lowry is expected to have multiple suitors this summer including the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers were reportedly interested in acquiring the Raptors' 35-year-old guard at the trade deadline but were reluctant to move Horton-Tucker and Toronto wouldn't bite.

DeRozan, 31, is coming off his third season with the San Antonio Spurs. He averaged 21.6 points with a career-high 6.9 assists.

