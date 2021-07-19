Report: Pelicans Interested in Sign and Trade for Raptors' Kyle Lowry

Sports Illustrated home
Toronto Raptors legend Kyle Lowry is reportedly attracting sign-and-trade interest from the New Orleans Pelicans
Toronto Raptors legend Kyle Lowry is reportedly attracting sign-and-trade interest from the New Orleans Pelicans

The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers will reportedly have a little more competition this summer if they're going to lure Kyle Lowry away from Toronto.

According to Substack's Marc Stein, the New Orleans Pelicans are among the teams interested in a sign-and-trade for the Raptors legend.

The Pelicans' interest stems from a desire to expedite their rebuild around Zion Williamson and bring some veteran leadership and playoff experience to an organization so devoid of what Lowry can provide.

With Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Steven Adams, and Eric Bledsoe all eating into the Pelicans cap space for next summer, New Orleans' best bet to aquire Lowry is by working a sign-and-trade with Toronto to allow Lowry to maximize his contractual earnings on a three or four year deal. In return, the Raptors could bring back a some future assets either in draft capical or in young players.

Any sign-and-trade either involving the Pelicans or 76ers would require Lowry agreeing to be moved to either of those organizations. Phildalphia is the more obvious of the two destinations considering Lowry's hometown connection with the city and their status as an organization a peice or two away from title contention. New Orleans, however, is a little bit less attractive of a destination considering how far they are from true title contention and some unsettling accusations from JJ Redick earlier this year about how the Pelicans front office deals with its players.

Alternatively, Lowry could just sign with Miami outright. While he may not be able to maximize his earnings that way, it would allow him to join a championship caliber team alongside his close friend Jimmy Butler.

