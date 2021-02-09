Raptors Respond To Nick Nurse's Ejection With Comeback Victory

The Toronto Raptors clawed all the way out of a double-digit second-half deficit once Nick Nurse left to clinch victory over the Memphis Grizzlies

Part of great coaching is knowing when your team needs a spark.

Maybe it's just a coincidence or maybe Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse knew he needed to get mad. It was just two nights ago that Nurse joked about not getting a technical against the Atlanta Hawks. Maybe, he said, he should have thrown a tantrum in that game. Maybe it would have made a difference. Instead, he saved that moment for Monday night, getting tossed late in the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies.

To that point, the Raptors had done everything possible to frustrate Nurse. They surrendered 70 points in the first half and were trailing 94-85 when he got ejected with 3:02 to go in the third. Once he left, the Nick Nurse Raptors showed up, coming all the way back thanks to a 43-19 run and playing inspired basketball to clinch a 128-113 victory in Memphis.

It wasn't just Nurse the Raptors played without. Just seven minutes into the night Kyle Lowry was forced to exit the game with back spasms. Without their leader and their coach it may have taken a little while for the young guys to figure out the Grizzlies' offence, but when they needed to get stops early in the fourth quarter, they did. From there it was all Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet.

Siakam broke out of his 3-point shooting fun to nail 5 3-pointers. It was the first time he nailed multiple 3-pointers since January 14. But it wasn't all the outside game from the 26-year-old star. He finished the night with 32 points to go with six assists.

VanVleet and Norman Powell chipped in for 32 and 29 points, respectively, nailing a combined 10 3-pointers.

Had it not been for Jonas Valanciunas the Raptors would have cruised to a victory, but with Aron Baynes struggling and Chris Boucher unable to matchup with the size of the former Raptor, Toronto found themselves in tough against the Grizzlies' centre. Valanciunas recorded season bests in both points and rebounds, dominating the paint with 27 points and 20 boards.

Up Next: Washington Wizards

The Toronto Raptors will have the day off before returning heading to Washington DC to take on the Wizards on Wednesday. It'll be a battle of the NBA's only two Japanese players as Toronto's Yuta Watanabe takes on Rui Hachimura.