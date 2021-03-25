Report: 76ers Nearing Deal for Kyle Lowry, Though Heat Remain Possibility

NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Report: 76ers Nearing Deal for Lowry, Though Heat Remain Possibility

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly made a late push for Kyle Lowry and are at the 'one-yard line' with the Toronto Raptors to acquire the franchise icon

It looks increasingly as though Kyle Lowry will be heading home.

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly made a late push for the Toronto Raptors 35-year-old birthday boy and a deal is on the 'one-yard line,' according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange.

The Raptors have reportedly been engaged in serious trade discussions with the 76ers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers for a deal involving Lowry. It was previously reported that the Heat were the frontrunners to land Lowry, but their unwillingness to include Tyler Herro in a trade offer may have changed that.

If Lowry heads to Philadelphia, it'll likely be in a deal involving rookie Tyrese Maxey and at least one first-round pick. The 76ers have reportedly been unwilling to move Matisse Thybulle, though that may be changing as the trade deadline approaches at 3 p.m.

It's possible the Lakers remain in the hunt, though it's tough to figure out exactly what Los Angeles would send back. They do not have very many available or attractive draft picks to move and Talen Horton-Tucker remains their only intriguing young prospect.

Once Lowry is moved, the floodgates are expected to open for the rest of the trade deadline.

Update: A deal is 'still too early to call,' Grange reported.

