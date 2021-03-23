NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Report: Kyle Lowry's Preferred Trade Destination is Miami

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry would reportedly like to be traded to the Miami Heat if a trade is consummated before Thursday's NBA trade deadline
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

If Kyle Lowry is traded before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, it seems increasingly likely he'll be heading to Miami.

Lowry's top destination if he is traded is reportedly Miami, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

If Lowry isn't traded before Thursday, Reynolds said he believes Lowry will sign in Miami this offseason, allowing the Heat to add the soon-to-be 35-year-old point guard to a team still loaded with talent.

That doesn't necessarily mean Lowry will be traded to the Heat who reportedly 'covet' him. Lowry has already dispelled these trade suggestions in the past. It was just two weeks ago he took to Instagram to tell fans not to believe all the trade rumours they see these days.

"The lies people tell in the Media are amazing!! Don't put things out when they ain't come from me!!" he wrote on his Instagram account.

While the Heat certainly appear to have taken pole position in the Lowry sweepstakes, they've reportedly kept Tyler Herro off the market and Toronto has reportedly asked for at least Herro or Duncan Robinson back in any trade for Lowry.  Unless Miami is willing to budge on one of its young stars or create a package involving Precious Achiuwa and Kenrick Nunn it's hard to see Toronto coming to a deal with the Heat.

