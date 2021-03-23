Report: Tyrese Maxey Among Available Assets in 76ers Offer for Kyle Lowry

The sticking point for the Philadelphia 76ers isn't going to be Tyrese Maxey in a potential Kyle Lowry trade.

Philadelphia is reportedly willing to move their 2020 first-round pick, Maxey, in a deal for Lowry, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported Tuesday.

The 76ers' 24-year-old Matisse Thybulle is believed to be the X-factor in any deal with the Raptors, Scotto reported, and could be moved elsewhere before Thursday's trade deadline.

Philadelphia has also received calls on standout defender Matisse Thybulle from several teams around the league, sources told HoopsHype. Some general managers across the league believe the inclusion of Thybulle in a trade offer could swing the bidding for Lowry’s services, but the 76ers are reluctant to part with him.

While Thybulle's offensive repertoire isn't very impressive, he's become one of the NBA's best defensive guards. He's tied for sixth in the league in steals this season despite averaging just 18.8 minutes per game this season.

The 20-year-old Maxey would likely be the headliner in a 76ers offer for Lowry. He's averaging 7.6 points per game this season on 45.8% shooting and 28.1% 3-point shooting. While he hasn't played very many minutes lately, he did have an impressive 10 game stretch earlier in the season in which he averaged 14.5 points in 25.3 minutes per game while the 76ers battled COVID-19 issues.

