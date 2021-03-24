NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Report: Lakers Can't Be Ruled Out as Kyle Lowry Destination

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly can't be ruled out as a possible trade destination for Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry ahead of the trade deadline
Just when it appeared Kyle Lowry was destined for Miami or Philadelphia ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, there might be another destination in the mix. 

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly can't be ruled out as a destination for the Toronto Raptors soon-to-be 35-year-old guard, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on the Woj & Lowe Trade Deadline Special on Wednesday afternoon.

"Here's one team too, Zach, that don't rule out this one between now and Thursday's trade deadline: the Lakers," Wojnarowski said.

It will be difficult for the Lakers to make a deal to bring in Lowry. Los Angeles does not have very many moveable first-round picks to lure Toronto into a deal and they're reportedly unwilling to move the 20-year-old Talen Horton-Tucker in any trade, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Tuesday.

If that changes, there may be an opportunity for the Lakers to swoop in and add Lowry before the deadline, adding the Raptors lead guard to a core that already includes LeBron James and Anthony Davis. 

