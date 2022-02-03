Kyle Lowry Rejoins Heat, Listed as Questionable vs. Spurs

Kyle Lowry appears to be nearing a return.

The Miami Heat guard and former Toronto Raptors legend has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday night game as he works his way back from a personal matter he'd been attending to for the past nine games.

Lowry will reportedly rejoin Miami in San Antonio on Wednesday and will partake in shootaround Thursday morning before deciding if he's fit to return, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Lowry has yet to say what the personal matter was, but the Heat have been in constant contact with the 35-year-old guard and offering support in whatever way they can.

“We understand all the things we are missing but this is bigger than that," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Monday night in Toronto. "I communicate with him every day and everybody else as well. He’s part of our family and we just want to be there for him."

The personal matter kept Lowry out for Miami's first three games against the Raptors this season including his return to Toronto on Monday. The next time the Heat play in Toronto will be on April 3, hopefully in front of a full capacity Scotiabank Arena to honor the greatest Raptor of all time.

