Raptors Look to End Skid vs. Magic: Where to Watch, Odds, Storylines

The Toronto Raptors look to snap a two-game skid on Saturday against the Orlando Magic: Where to watch, storylines, game odds

The Toronto Raptors look to end a two-game skid Saturday night as they return home to take on the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET on the second night of a back-to-back.

Where to Watch

TSN and the FAN 590 will air the game in Toronto. Bally Sports Florida and FM 96.9 The Game will broadcast for Orlando.

What to Watch For

Let's start with the first quarter. The Raptors have given up 40-plus points in each of the last two first quarters and are getting outscored on average by 2.9 points in the first quarter per game this season. Considering they've been so good in every other quarter, the first-quarter deficiencies are inexplicable. Against the Magic, it can't happen again.

Fred VanVleet has been mired in a shooting slump for weeks now and while he's still talented enough to orchestrate the offense from the point guard spot, he needs to start hitting some shots. It wasn't too long that he dropped 54 points against the Magic and Orlando once again looks ripe for a breakout game for the 28-year-old guard.

The Raptors have yet to release their injury report but Scottie Barnes appeared to be dealing with a knee injury late in the fourth quarter Friday night. We'll await word on his status but if he goes, keep an eye on how he looks physically.

Injury Reports

No injury reports as of publication.

Game Odds

The Raptors are -10.5 point favorites with an implied win probability of 84.8%. The total for the game is 218.

Further Reading

Raptors disappoint as 2nd Quarter of Season Begins With Loss to Nets

Gary Trent Jr. has thrived in 6th man role: 'He's a good weapon for us'

Gary Trent Jr. heats up off the bench but Raptors blown out by Pelicans