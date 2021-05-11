Tank Full Steam Ahead as Raptors Massive Underdogs vs. Clippers

With the Toronto Raptors eliminated from play-in contention the team's focus has turned to their lottery odds for Tuesday's game against the L.A. Clippers

There's no way to go but down for the Toronto Raptors.

The team was officially eliminated from play-in contention on Monday night for the first time in almost a decade. Toronto's seven-year playoff streak was the second-longest active streak in the NBA, trailing only the Houston Rockets whose eight-year streak will also come to an end this year. Now, the Raptors will set their sights on clinching that seventh spot in the NBA's lottery standings. That journey to the bottom continues Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The tank is full speed ahead for Toronto who will be without Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Paul Watson Jr., and Rodney Hood on Tuesday night. If Chris Boucher — who is listed as questionable — can't play, the Raptors will have nine healthy players and a starting lineup that will probably look something like Malachi Flynn, Gary Trent Jr., Stanley Johnson, Yuta Watanabe, and Khem Birch.

The Clippers are mostly healthy with the exception of former Raptors big Serge Ibaka and Amir Coffey. Vegas has them pegged as 12.5-point favourites, according to Covers.

The Raptors need to lose Tuesday night and Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls to clinch that seventh spot and a 31.9% chance at landing a top-four pick in the NBA Draft. Once that's wrapped up, Lowry will likely be welcomed back for what could be one last hurrah in a Raptors uniform.

