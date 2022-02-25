Paul Jones Will Call Raptors Games As Matt Devlin Recovers from COVID

The Toronto Raptors are going to be without Matt Devlin for the next few games following a positive COVID-19 test, the team's play-by-play broadcaster announced Friday.

Devlin said he traveled with the team to Charlotte before testing positive for the virus and will now self-isolate until he's cleared to return to the sideline for Toronto.

The rest of the TSN and Sportsnet TV crew are good to go, Devlin said. He'll be replaced by the FAN 590's Raptors radio voice Paul Jones who will call Friday's game alongside Jack Armstrong.

It's the second time this season that Devlin has missed a game this season due to COVID-19 isolation. In December, both he and Armstrong were forced into isolation following a possible close contact of a positive COVID-19 test. Jones stepped in to replace Devlin at the time.

Further Reading

OG Anunoby heading for second opinion on finger

Goran Dragic explains his departure from Toronto

5 stats that will dictate the rest of the Raptors season

Scotiabank Arena will no longer require proof of vaccination starting in March