Skip to main content
Paul Jones Will Call Raptors Games As Matt Devlin Recovers from COVID

Paul Jones Will Call Raptors Games As Matt Devlin Recovers from COVID

Toronto Raptors broadcaster Matt Devlin says he's tested positive for COVID-19 and will be replaced by Paul Jones for Friday's game in Charlotte

Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors broadcaster Matt Devlin says he's tested positive for COVID-19 and will be replaced by Paul Jones for Friday's game in Charlotte

The Toronto Raptors are going to be without Matt Devlin for the next few games following a positive COVID-19 test, the team's play-by-play broadcaster announced Friday.

Devlin said he traveled with the team to Charlotte before testing positive for the virus and will now self-isolate until he's cleared to return to the sideline for Toronto.

The rest of the TSN and Sportsnet TV crew are good to go, Devlin said. He'll be replaced by the FAN 590's Raptors radio voice Paul Jones who will call Friday's game alongside Jack Armstrong.

Recommended Articles

It's the second time this season that Devlin has missed a game this season due to COVID-19 isolation. In December, both he and Armstrong were forced into isolation following a possible close contact of a positive COVID-19 test. Jones stepped in to replace Devlin at the time.

Further Reading

OG Anunoby heading for second opinion on finger

Goran Dragic explains his departure from Toronto

5 stats that will dictate the rest of the Raptors season

Scotiabank Arena will no longer require proof of vaccination starting in March

USATSI_10401569_168390270_lowres
News

Paul Jones Will Call Raptors Games As Matt Devlin Recovers from COVID

By Aaron Rose
25 seconds ago
USATSI_17650055_168390270_lowres
News

OG Anunoby Heading for Second Opinion On Finger

By Aaron Rose
13 minutes ago
USATSI_17699546_168390270_lowres
News

OG Anunoby Ruled Out With Fractured Finger

By Aaron Rose
4 hours ago
USATSI_17637119_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Hornets

By Aaron Rose
6 hours ago
USATSI_17496951_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Svi Mykhailiuk & Alex Len Condemn Invasion of Ukraine

By Aaron Rose
Feb 24, 2022
USATSI_17072078_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Rookies Hilariously Forced to Sing Bruno Mars

By Aaron Rose
Feb 24, 2022
USATSI_16942387_168390270_lowres (7)
News

Goran Dragic Explains His Departure from Toronto

By Aaron Rose
Feb 23, 2022
USATSI_17700098_168390270_lowres
News

5 Stats That Will Dictate the Rest of the Raptors Season

By Aaron Rose
Feb 23, 2022