Report: Raptors 'Have Made Offers' to Move up in the Draft

The Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic have reportedly made offers to the Cleveland Cavaliers to trade up in the NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors are keeping all their options open ahead of next week's NBA Draft.

Just a day after a report from The Athletic's Sam Vecenie reported Toronto would be open to trading down out of the No. 4 pick, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor has reportedly heard the Raptors and Orlando Magic have both made offers to the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 3 pick.

"League sources say the Cavaliers have received significant trade interest for this selection, and the Raptors and Magic—the next two teams up to pick—have made offers to move up. But Cleveland might just stay put," O'Connor wrote in his latest mock draft.

Toronto would presumably be looking to move up in the draft to snag Evan Mobley, USC's 7-foot center who is considered the best big in this year's draft class. It's unclear what it would take for the Raptors to move up one spot, but Cleveland has reportedly been looking at Jalen Suggs, Scottie Barnes, and Jonathan Kuminga who may fit a little better with their roster, especially if Collin Sexton is traded.

If the Raptors don't move up, O'Connor has them projected to select Suggs, Gonzaga's 6-foot-4 point guard. Suggs seems like the obvious choice and almost a consensus No. 4 pick assuming Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, and Mobley go first, second, and third. However, there have been multiple reports recently including from O'Connor suggesting the Raptors are quite interested in Barnes, Florida State's defense-first wing.

Considering Raptors assistant general manager Dan Tolzman said the organization would be looking at all options ahead of the draft it shouldn't be too surprising that Toronto is considering a handful of different strategies for draft night.

