Raptors at Pelicans: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Saturday's Game

The Toronto Raptors will get a chance for redemption when they head to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans on Saturday night
The Toronto Raptors will look to start the new year on the right foot and make it two in a row against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

It'll be a rematch of the Raptors' season opener in which New Orleans downed Toronto 113-99 thanks to some nifty playmaking from Brandon Ingram who finished with 24 points and 11 assists.

The Raptors haven't quite looked themselves this season. They've struggled offensively with inconsistent defensive performances due in part to a lack of communication. Their lone victory this season came without Pascal Siakam who was benched against the Knicks for disciplinary reasons. They appeared to get things on track against the Knicks, but that victory came in part to a historically bad 3-for-36 3-point shooting performance from New York.

With Siakam expected back, Norman Powell will slip back into his usual bench spot where he's struggled to start the year. Though still a small sample size this season, Powell has historically played better as a starter and his statistical splits are worth monitoring, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. It's tough to find a way to move Powell into the starting lineup, but it's worth considering if the trend continues this year.

Game Details

Toronto Raptors at New Orleans Pelicans

Date: Saturday, January 2, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: Smoothie King Center

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: Sportsnet

Raptors Listen: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Pelicans TV Broadcast: FS-New Orleans

Pelicans Listen: ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM

Pelicans Stream: Click Here

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Odds*

Spread: Raptors -1.5

Moneyline: TOR -118, NO +105

O/U: 214

*From Action Network

