Nick Nurse Provides Update on OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn Who Are Still a Week Away



The Toronto Raptors are expecting to be without OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn for at least another week, Nick Nurse says

Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports



The Toronto Raptors are expecting to be without OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn for a little bit longer.

It'll be week-to-week for Anunoby whose fractured right ring finger has yet to fully heal, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. Toronto had hoped it would be better after two weeks off, but it's still not 100% and now the organization is planning to get it looked at after another week off.

"We're just going to kind of weekly basis look at how much it's healed, how far it's healed, and go from there," Nurse said.

Flynn is expected to also be out at least another week as he works his way back from a hamstring strain. Things are improving for him, but imaging shows a "very small" tear remains, Nurse said.

"He feels great. He doesn't feel much pain, but we've got to wait for that to get a little better too," Nurse said.

In the meantime, the Raptors seem content to go with a rotating starting lineup in which Precious Achiuwa and Khem Birch will flip flop based on the opponent. Toronto sees Birch as the more traditional big who will start against the less mobile, bigger bigs while Achiuwa will take on smaller and more mobile centers. 

