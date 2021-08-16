Sports Illustrated home
Report: Raptors Have Made it Clear They're Not Shopping Pascal Siakam

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors have made it clear that Pascal Siakam is part of their organization's future.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri reportedly has no plans on shopping the 27-year-old Siakam despite numerous reports to the contrary, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick. Additionally, Siakam and Raptors coach Nick Nurse have reportedly gotten past whatever issues lingered after a confrontation between the two early last season.

"Sources say that part has long since been smoothed over (the two have been in semi-regular communication during the offseason)," Amick wrote. "Those types of things happen in every locker room during the course of a season — often going unreported. But it doesn’t appear to be the kind of thing that is hindering their ability to work well together."

Siakam's name has been connected to multiple teams this summer including the Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Clippers. However, while it may be true that Toronto has received calls about the former all-star, the Raptors have not been making calls to sell Siakam. That's an important distinction considering how often NBA executives call teams to inquire about all kinds of players without trades ever coming to fruition.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster has repeatedly quelled those trade rumors as well, telling both Sportsnet and TSN that people shouldn't put much stock into Siakam's name popping up. To him, it was just other teams trying to drum things up and create a fuss where there wasn't one.

