Vegas Oddsmakers Aren't Taking Kindly to Raptors Players in Preseason Award Odds

The Toronto Raptors aren't getting much respect from Vegas oddsmakers with OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher, and Scottie Barnes all highly unlikely to win NBA awards

If you're planning to bet on Toronto Raptors players for any awards this season you're going to have to spend some time scrolling down the lists.

It's clear from preseason odds that Vegas isn't forecasting any breakout seasons for Raptors players this year. Here's a look at those award odds courtest of BetOnline:

Defensive Player of the Year: OG Anunoby & Chris Boucher +10,000

There are 22 players listed ahead of OG Anunoby and Chris Boucher for next season's Defensive Player of the Year honors. It's a list that is led by Rudy Gobert (+300), Ben Simmons (+400), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (+750), but even players like Brook Lopez, Jonathan Issac, and Jarrett Allen are listed ahead of Anunoby who sits at +10,000, conveying just a 1% chance. Strangely, Boucher is tied with Anunoby alongside Canadian Luguentz Dort of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Most Improved Player: Chris Boucher +2000, Fred VanVleet +2800, OG Anunoby +5000

The Raptors had been a mainstay in Most Improved Player voting prior to last season and there are a handful of players who could be in the hunt for the award in 2021-22. Boucher leads all Raptors at +2000, implying about a 5% probability. This is a slight increase from last season when Boucher was listed at +5000 coming into the year, but considering the jump he took last season, it would be surprising for him to take another even bigger jump this year.

After Boucher, Fred VanVleet is listed at +2800 with OG Anunoby, the dark horse of the group, at +5000. Considering how highly Masai Ujiri and the Raptors think of Anunoby, he's certainly the best Raptors bet for this award considering the odds.

Rookie of the Year: Scottie Barnes +1400

Scottie Barnes' rookie of the year candidacy will all come down to playing time. Despite being selected fourth overall, he sits seventh in Rookie of the Year voting at +1400, behind Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs, Evan Mobley, Alperen Sengun, and James Bouknight, respectively. While Barnes certainly has the talent to be in the conversation, his defense-first approach and Toronto's talented roster won't make it easy to put up the gaudy offensive numbers his rookie counterparts are expected to post.

Sixth Man of the Year: Goran Dragic +1800, Chris Boucher +3300

Goran Dragic's situation is a little bit strange these days. He's made it known the Raptors aren't his preferred destination, to put it mildly, and it's unclear if he'll be a bench player all season in Toronto. That being said, he certainly has the talent to be in the conversation, though the chances he sticks around all year to win it with the Raptors is unlikely.

After Dragic at +1800, Chris Boucher can be found at +3300, the 15th highest. Considering he finished eighth in Sixth Man of the Year voting last season during an injury-plagued year this seems a little low. If Boucher can stay healthy this season and find a little more consistency, he will certainly be in the conversation for the award again this year.

Coach of the Year: Nick Nurse +2500

The Coach of the Year award is usually a narrative-based award, hence Golden State's Steve Kerr leading the way at +800. Nick Nurse won it two years ago, which probably doesn't bode well for his chances this season, but after a very disappointing 2020-21 season for Toronto, the Raptors could be a surprise team next year and that usually attracts Coach of the Year votes. It's unlikely Nurse will win it again this season, but at +2500 there may be some value to be had.

